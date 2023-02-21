International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.54) to €1.70 ($1.81) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

