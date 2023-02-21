inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) PT Raised to $19.00

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

inTEST Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $15.06 on Friday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $165.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

About inTEST

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of inTEST by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of inTEST by 21.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

