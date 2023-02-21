Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $23.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

