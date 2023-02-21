Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 4,753 call options.

General Mills Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,220,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,125,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.