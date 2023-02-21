Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 38,775 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,064 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.66.
Wayfair Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,728. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $143.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $4,978,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.
