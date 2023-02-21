Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 4.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invitation Homes worth $80,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,560,000 after buying an additional 881,365 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after buying an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,761,000 after buying an additional 271,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. 698,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,683. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

