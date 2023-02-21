Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $48.82.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,829.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 365,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.