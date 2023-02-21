Iress Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.30 (ASX:IRE)

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Iress Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12.
About Iress
