Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $167,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

