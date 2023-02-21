iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

CVD traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.67. 9,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$18.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.85.

