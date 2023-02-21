iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Lessened by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.