iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,929,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

