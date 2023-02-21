iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 2.88% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $24,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IWC stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.41. 2,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,050. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

