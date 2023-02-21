iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

