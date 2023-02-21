iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.01. 431,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

