iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. 3,114,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,597,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

