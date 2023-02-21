iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. 223,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,347. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
