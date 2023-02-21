iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. 223,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,347. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.