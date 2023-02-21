iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

