Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE JXN opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 46.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

