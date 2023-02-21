Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE JXN opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
