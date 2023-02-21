Jacobs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,920 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,304,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,731 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.