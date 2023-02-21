Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,456 shares during the quarter. MediaAlpha accounts for about 1.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of MediaAlpha worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 275.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 17.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MediaAlpha Profile

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

