Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 87,165 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,165 shares during the quarter. Provident Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 804,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 166,155 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Provident Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Provident Bancorp Profile

PVBC stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

