Jacobs Asset Management LLC Trims Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,208 shares during the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals makes up 7.2% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 2.11% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $165,255 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of AMRK opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $754.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

