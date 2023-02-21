JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 185 ($2.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.23) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.85) to GBX 630 ($7.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 261.43 ($3.15).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 179.50 ($2.16). 3,947,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.65 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,991.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

In related news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 159,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £241,153.04 ($290,405.88). 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.