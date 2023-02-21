Jeereddi Investments LP Buys Shares of 8,271 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.3% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,907.9% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 238,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,190,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

