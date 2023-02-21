Jeereddi Investments LP Has $180,000 Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Jeereddi Investments LP reduced its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 442,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $773.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

