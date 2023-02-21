Jeereddi Investments LP Has $452,000 Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Jeereddi Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,902. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

