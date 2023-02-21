Jeereddi Investments LP Has $698,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Camping World makes up approximately 1.6% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $648,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Raymond James reduced their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Camping World Stock Down 7.1 %

Camping World Company Profile

CWH traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 468,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,322. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

