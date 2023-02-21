Jeereddi Investments LP Purchases 25,558 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Jeereddi Investments LP increased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Transocean accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $240,865,000 after buying an additional 1,108,666 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Transocean by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,698,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Transocean by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 535,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

RIG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,571,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,691,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.69.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

