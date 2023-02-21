Jeereddi Investments LP Purchases Shares of 1,551 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Diageo makes up 0.6% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $175.85. The stock had a trading volume of 161,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.77 and a 200 day moving average of $177.20. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.19) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.33) to GBX 5,100 ($61.42) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.05) to GBX 2,750 ($33.12) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

