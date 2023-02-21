Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.56

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and $0.56 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01000132 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

