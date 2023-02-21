John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.95. 116,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $133.67.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

