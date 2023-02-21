John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-10% yr/yr to ~$2.29-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $133.87.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 94,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.