John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-10% yr/yr to ~$2.29-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.