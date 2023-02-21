John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $502.04 million-$516.12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.33 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.38. 106,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $133.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.