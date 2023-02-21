John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $49.19

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.19, but opened at $44.68. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.93.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

