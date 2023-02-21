JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

JOST Werke Price Performance

Shares of JST opened at €52.80 ($56.17) on Friday. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €34.05 ($36.22) and a fifty-two week high of €57.30 ($60.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.05. The stock has a market cap of $786.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

