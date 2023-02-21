Joystick Price Reaches $0.0882 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $18.08 million and $25,257.81 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09057899 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,997.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

