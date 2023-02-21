JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $230.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $239.74 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $242.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.