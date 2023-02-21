JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target to GBX 1,000

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.86) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.17) to GBX 1,040 ($12.52) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock remained flat at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

