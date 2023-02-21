Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $9,600.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,600 ($115.61) and last traded at GBX 9,600 ($115.61), with a volume of 2422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,520 ($114.64).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,425.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,909.79. The stock has a market cap of £602.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,141.94.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

