Kaltura (KLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Kaltura to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $273.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kaltura by 561.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 128.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

