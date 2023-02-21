Kaspa (KAS) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $120.02 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00419338 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.27777702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,807,397,318 coins and its circulating supply is 16,807,397,842 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,792,302,308 with 16,792,302,570.12091 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00760247 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,291,289.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.