Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Kava has a market cap of $408.64 million and approximately $32.75 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003973 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00085617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00056596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001139 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,182,385 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

