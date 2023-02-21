KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,551 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,048,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after purchasing an additional 129,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 42.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,297,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 384,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $30,393,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

