Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Sells $21,170.00 in Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) VP John Wayne Witt sold 730 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $21,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Wayne Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, John Wayne Witt sold 700 shares of Kennametal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $17,850.00.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.66. 536,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after acquiring an additional 172,081 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,605,000 after buying an additional 736,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after buying an additional 338,486 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after buying an additional 297,345 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

