Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.50.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,427. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.62 and a 12 month high of C$22.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

