Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.50

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 44655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Kinetik Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

