Kingspan Group’s (KGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Kingspan Group Stock Down 1.4 %

KGP traded down GBX 0.92 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 62.82 ($0.76). 44,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,113. The stock has a market cap of £114.16 million and a P/E ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.53. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of GBX 43.72 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.42 ($1.15).

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

