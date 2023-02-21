Kingspan Group’s (KGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Kingspan Group Stock Down 1.4 %
KGP traded down GBX 0.92 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 62.82 ($0.76). 44,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,113. The stock has a market cap of £114.16 million and a P/E ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.53. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of GBX 43.72 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.42 ($1.15).
