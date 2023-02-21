Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

KRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,371.43%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

